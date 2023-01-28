Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595,598.22

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $102.06 million and $595,598.22 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

