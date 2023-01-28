Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $63.02 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

