Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAC remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Friday. 1,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,902. Better World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

