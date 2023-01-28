Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,970. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

