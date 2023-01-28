Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

WBD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,010,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,780,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

