Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,714. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

