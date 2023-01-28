Bfsg LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 828,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

