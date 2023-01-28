Bfsg LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,378. The firm has a market cap of $312.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

