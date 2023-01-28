Bfsg LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned about 1.46% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,948,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,382,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 50,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,227. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

