Bfsg LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,638 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 13,414,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,553,563. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

