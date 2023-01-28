Bfsg LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

APH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,164. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

