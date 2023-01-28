Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. 29,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

