Bfsg LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after buying an additional 227,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 5,075,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,003. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

