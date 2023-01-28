Bfsg LLC Purchases 6,291 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.