BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,369.34 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,439.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,315.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.88.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

