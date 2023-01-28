BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 484.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $344.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $352.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.94 and its 200-day moving average is $291.72.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.