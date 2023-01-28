BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.82 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 48,896 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 609,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,031,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 316,238 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

