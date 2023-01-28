BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of MetLife by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 31,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of MetLife by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 56,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

