BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 736,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 155.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 357,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

