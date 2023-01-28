BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,631 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 380,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,243,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 43,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.39. 330,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.04.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.