BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.50 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

