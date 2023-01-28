BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,041 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.67.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $337.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

