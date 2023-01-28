BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 59,837 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,837 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 600,299 shares of company stock valued at $47,598,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

