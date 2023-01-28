BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,481 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,104,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 425,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Cowen dropped their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

