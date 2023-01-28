BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.61.

TSCO stock opened at $225.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

