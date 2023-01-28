BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
Shares of BKYI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 117.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.09%.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
