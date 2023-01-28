BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of BKYI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 117.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.09%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.