Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 428.5% from the December 31st total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 35.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.07.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BIOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

