Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 428.5% from the December 31st total of 456,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 35.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance
Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.07.
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biora Therapeutics (BIOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.