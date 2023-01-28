BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioSyent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BIOYF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

BioSyent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

