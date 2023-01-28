Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 17th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.1 %

Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$9.90.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDT. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

