BitCash (BITC) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

BitCash (BITC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $21,681.58 and approximately $136.01 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

