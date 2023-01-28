Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $30.71 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.71 million and $123,788.36 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00248283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

