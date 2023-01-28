Bitcoin Diamond One Day Trading Volume Tops $111,479.98 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $30.30 million and $111,479.98 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00247480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00103873 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00058129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00036381 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.