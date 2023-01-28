Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $298.27 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $298.27 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.03 or 0.00074077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00196466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

