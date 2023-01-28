Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $75.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.83.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after buying an additional 813,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,438,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after buying an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Price Performance

NYSE:BKI opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

