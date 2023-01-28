BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,637 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 465,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.7% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 549,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 192,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,709. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

