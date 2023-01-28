BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 192.6% in January

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 173,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BBN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 176,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,526. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.