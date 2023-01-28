Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Blackstone has increased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 54.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $23,456,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.