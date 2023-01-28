Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Blackstone has increased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.
Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 54.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $23,456,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.97.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
