Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

