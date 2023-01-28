Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Shares of BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock valued at $170,922,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 337,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackstone by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 185,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,776,000 after buying an additional 174,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

