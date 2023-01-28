Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of BX opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 337,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackstone by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 185,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,776,000 after buying an additional 174,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.97.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Read More
