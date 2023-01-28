Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.
BX stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.97.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
