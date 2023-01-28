Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BX. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,249,439 shares of company stock worth $170,922,646 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

