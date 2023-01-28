Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blue World Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Blue World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.