BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Has $10.89 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 10.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.38. 18,027,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

