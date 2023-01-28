BNB (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $486.56 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.48 billion and approximately $486.56 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for $307.04 or 0.01333004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,256 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,902,369.53685433 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 312.48129843 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1170 active market(s) with $487,850,882.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

