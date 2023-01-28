BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the December 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE DSM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.03. 78,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
