BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the December 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.03. 78,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,106. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 147,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127,870 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

