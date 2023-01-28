BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $32,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

