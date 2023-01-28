Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.55% and a negative net margin of 1,973.85%. On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

