Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 54,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,783. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Bonterra Resources
