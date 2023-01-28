Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 54,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,783. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

