boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,475,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 5,448,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

