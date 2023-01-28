boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,475,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 5,448,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Price Performance
Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
boohoo group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on boohoo group (BHHOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.