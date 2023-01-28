Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.51-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.51-5.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.